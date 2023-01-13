The different Indigenous social groups in the Nicola Valley will be collaborating for an Indigenous ice fishing event. This will serve as a celebration of wellness and culture of individuals in the valley.

On January 21, 2023, the Men’s Group, Women’s Group, and Relationship groups organized by

Scw’exmx Child and Family Services Society (SCFSS), in association with Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly, Upper Nicola Kwu St?mtíma? and Lower Nicola Band, will be uniting to host an Indigenous ice fishing event at Peter Hope Lake.

“We’re happy to be bringing our people out on the land to celebrate growth and wellness. We

hope people bring their kids and come join us to celebrate traditional values and practices.” said Men’s Gathering organizer Mark Coutlee.

“Men’s Group is designed for men to get out of the house, make new friends, learn culture and stories of this territory from all the events done and planned for the future. This is open for all men that want to learn and grow. Keep your eyes open on our Facebook page for posters on all the events and come out have fun.”

SCFSS hosts monthly gatherings for men, women, and couples to provide a safe space where attendees can focus on growth, mental health, personal wellbeing, and culture.

“The SCFSS Women’s Group is a great place to meet other women and enjoy fun activities. Please come join us,” said Women’s Group organizer Emily.

The day will feature prizes for all ages with no cost to attend. There will be a wiener roast, snacks, and drinks available to those who make the trek. It will take place from 10AM to 2PM, and although some chairs and fishing gear will be provided, organizers ask you bring your own if you can.

For more information on this event, or any other questions about Scw’exmx Child and Family Services, please call 250-315-9071 or email Collin.Budd@Scwexmx.com.