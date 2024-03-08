An RCMP investigation has revealed a possible data breach for thousands of Interior Health employees.

Individuals who have worked at Interior Health, between 2003 and 2009, are being asked to contact a toll-free number to determine if their personal information is included in a recovered document by the RCMP.

In January, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP informed Interior Health about a document discovered during an investigation.

According to a press release published by Interior Health, the document contained personal information of current and former employees of Interior Health.

“The information seized by police included names, dates of birth, social insurance numbers, home addresses, phone numbers, and the individuals’ age in 2009,” the release says.

According to the press release, the document provided to Interior Health has more than 20,000 names on it. The health authority has confirmed that approximately 7,000 current employees are listed in the document and is taking steps to notify them, however, isn’t able to accurately confirm the former employee information nor where the information came from.

“No patient information was included in the document retrieved by RCMP,” the release says.

Those who were employed by Interior Health between 2003 and 2009 are encouraged to call 1-833-705-2569 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., from Monday to Friday, to determine whether or not their information is in the document recovered by the RCMP.

Cst. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said that no arrests or charges have been made in relation to this information.

“As part of the continuing investigation, we are releasing this information so potentially impacted individuals can take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves. It is a timely reminder that identity fraud continues to be a persistent threat in our community and brings to light the importance of taking proactive steps to safeguard yourself,” he added.

Cst. Terleski also reminded that people can reduce their risk by educating themselves and staying informed about common fraud schemes and tactics as well as regularly monitoring your credit and routinely checking financial accounts for any unusual activity.

Interior Health added that external security experts were hired to conduct a review of the situation and have confirmed that the information is not on the dark web.

“Interior Health’s top priority is to ensure that personal information is always protected,” Brent Kruschel, IH vice president of digital health, said in the release. “We are reaching out to employees who worked for us during these years to ensure that if their information is involved, that they receive supports, including credit monitoring, if they are part of this investigation.”

Those who have been or know a victim of fraud can contact their local police service to report the crime and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) online or toll-free at 1-888-495-8501, even if a financial loss did not occur.

For more additional information on the incident and how, access Interior Health’s website.