The toxic drug epidemic has been a pressing issue across the province of BC. In addressing this emergency, Interior Health announced the launch of a text alert service. The information sent through the service will aid in the prevention of toxic overdose incidents.

Drug users, support system, and community members are encouraged to sign up for alerts by sending the keyword JOIN to ALERTS (253787). They will receive toxic drug and drug poisoning alerts and, in the future, public health alerts, such as COVID-19 related information.

“We are thrilled to have this new tool available in the Interior to support people and to get information out immediately to those who need it most,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “As the number of lives lost continues to grow, we are focused on removing barriers to supports, and implementing new strategies to prevent drug poisonings and deaths and mitigate harm from the toxic drug supply.”

According to BC Coroners Service, Merritt had one of the highest rates of toxic drug deaths by local health area in 2021.

“Across the province – in every community – we continue to see tragic deaths due to the toxic drug supply. The new alert system is an example of innovation and community collaboration to save lives in this crisis,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Sheila Malcolmson.

Manager of Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Jessica Bridgeman added that targeted and timely information is crucial when dealing with the current drug supply.

“Alerts will help people make better informed decisions and ultimately help reduce harms, including overdose and death, from poisoned drugs,” she added.

A similar texting system implemented by the research project RADAR has shown promising results.

“I have been so glad that I have been getting the drug alerts in my area and surrounding areas because anything that is in the surrounding areas is going to make it here eventually,” said one person with lived experience who was involved in developing the new system.

“I used this information to prepare myself for any toxic drugs that could be coming our way by doing smaller testers, trying to get samples into the drug testers, asking my peers what they think and informing my peers of the drug alerts. It helped a lot when there were photos in colour. The description was also helpful.”

Interior Health is taking the first plunge into the new system which was developed by the BC Centre for Disease Control and the Office of Virtual Health at the Provincial Health Services Authority in partnership with regional health authorities.

To further help keep communities safe, subscribers can anonymously submit information relating to toxic drugs or drug poisonings via text using the keyword OD. The alert system is expected to expand to additional health authorities summer 2022.

For more information about substance use and the toxic drug crisis visit interiorhealth.ca.