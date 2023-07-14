Interior Health Authority (IHA) is reminding the public of the value of drug checking services as B.C.’s toxic drug emergency continues unabated.

The health authority said in a press release that drug checking provides users accurate information about the contents of their substances, allowing informed choices about where, when, and how much to use. The service is fast, free and confidential, and is legal at approved sites, including ASK Wellness and the Nicola Valley Shelter in Merritt.

Samples used for drug checking can be as small as a grain of rice, and results are available within 10 minutes in some circumstances. According to IHA, services are non-judgmental, and drugs will not be confiscated regardless of the result. The health authority recently partnered with Bass Coast for their harm reduction and drug checking program.

“We are grateful to be part of the harm reduction teams at this year’s Bass Coast and Shambhala’s festivals,” said Jessica Bridgeman, manager of Sexual Health and Harm Reduction at Interior Health.

“Everyone deserves to party safely. Our festival services are discreet and non-judgmental, and are meant to reduce the risks of substance use. We want to normalize access to information, tools and supplies while combatting stigma.”

The release added that anyone using – if it’s for the first time, from a regular source, or any other reason – should have a sample checked before doing so. For their drug checking programs, Interior Health uses Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIRS), an instrument that uses infrared light to reliably detect the composition of drugs. Take home fentanyl test strips are also available in more than 72 locations across the province.

The BC Coroner Service said that illicit drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in B.C. for people between the ages of 10 to 59, with fentanyl and benzodiazepines tainting the province’s illicit drug market.

For up-to-date information on toxic drug alerts, sign up for text alerts by sending the keyword JOIN to 253787. For more information on drug checking services in the Nicola Valley and across the province, visit www.drugchecking.ca.