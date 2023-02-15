The Merritt RCMP recently assisted in a series of investigations into crimes that occurred in Merritt and a number of other southern B.C. municipalities, which has led to 33 charges being filed against two individuals.

The individuals charged are Justin Colby and Raven Graham, who are accused of being involved in a series of break and enters, thefts from vehicles, and credit card fraud that took place between May 2nd and June 17th, 2022. Along with a number of specialized RCMP and police factions, several RCMP detachments aided the investigation, including Creston, Merritt, Coquitlam and Surrey. The investigation was led by the Sea to Sky RCMP’s General Investigation Section.

“This crime spree affected many people in our community,” said Sgt. Jeff Shore with the Sea to Sky RCMP.

“We are pleased to see that our hard work in putting all the pieces together has resulted in numerous charges against two prolific property crime offenders.”

The 33 charges laid against Colby and Graham stem from 26 separate police files, and include Dangerous Driving, Flight from Peace Officer, Fraud, Mischief, Break and Enter, Possession of Stolen Property, Theft under $5000, and Theft of Motor Vehicle.

The accused are both expected in court in the coming weeks seeking a judicial interim release, or bail, as they await possible trial on their slew of charges.