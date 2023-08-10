More than one month after she was killed, police are still looking for information in the apparent hit-and-run death of late Merritt City Councillor Claire Newman.



Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP’s communications department confirmed to the Herald by email that as of August 3, the investigation remains active and ongoing, with no new information available.

According to a press release posted by the Valemount RCMP on July 5, Mounties responded to an automated cell phone crash notification on Highway 16 near Lucerne Lake, just west of the Alberta border before midnight on July 4, 2023.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a running Nissan Frontier, unlocked and with a dog inside. No other vehicles were found in the area at that moment, although the body of a 46-year-old woman, presumed to be Newman, was found in a ditch nearby.

The RCMP also said in the press release that evidence located at the scene suggests that Newman was outside of her vehicle when she was struck. A grey headlight assembly belonging to a 2016 to 2018 Jeep Cherokee was found nearby the running vehicle.

A social media graphic circulated by friends and family of Newman calls on anyone with information to step forward and call police.

“Please help us find justice for Claire,” asks the post.

Valemount RCMP are asking anyone with information on this incident call them at 250-566-4466.