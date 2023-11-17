With the holiday season just around the corner, Christmas trees and ornaments have started to pop up around Merritt.

The traditional Christmas tree located at Spirit Square is almost ready to be lit up next Monday, Nov. 20, as city workers are putting up final ornaments and lights.

The free event on Monday starts at 6 p.m. and along with the light up ceremony, locals will be able to join in for a Christmas sing-along.

The City of Merritt has planned a full week of holiday events for residents, from a Christmas Parade to a craft fair and a Christmas concert.

According to the city’s website, the schedule for the Nov. 20 to 26 week is:

Community Christmas Tree Light up + Sing-Along

When: Monday, Nov. 20 – 6 p.m.

Where: Spirit Square

Dancing through the Eras – Performance presented by Merritt Dance Society

When: Wednesday, Nov. 22 – 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre

Community Christmas Concert

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 – 7 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre

Light-up Parade

When: Friday, Nov. 24 – 7 p.m.

Where: see map below

Craft Fair

When: Friday, Nov. 24 – 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Saturday, Nov. 25 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre

Christmas Parade Ribbon Presentation

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 – 12 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre