On Thursday, November 17, the BCHL announced their first 18 skaters that will be a part of the 3-on-3 All Star Tournament. The event, which will be held in Penticton, features players from the both the coastal and interior conferences, including Centennials Forward Jackson Krill.

After a training session on the ice, Krill checked his phone and got word on the news through a fellow All Star. Ethan Bono of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

“He texted me, ‘congrats,’ and I had no clue what he was talking about, then he sent me a link to the announcement,” Krill recalled. “It’s awesome to be chosen, I’m honoured to represent Merritt. It should be a great time, playing with and against other players in the league and I’m really excited.”

Originally playing for the Trail Smoke Eaters, Krill was traded to the Centennials late last season. This year, playing in his third season, the 18 year old has scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in the 20 games he has played so far, which earned him his first All Star selection.

“I have to give credit to my coaches and teammates for my success on the ice,” he said. “We have a really good group of guys here. Everyone is always trying to get each other better. We are a tight group and I am very proud of what we have done so far this year.”

“He had a great summer,” said Head Coach Curtis Toneff. “He works really hard and takes it seriously. He is definitely an allstar in this league with a pro shot and a very dynamic offense.”

Krill noted that the ultimate goal is to get a scholarship in the states, but explains that he is taking a game-by-game approach to get there.

“I’ve had a couple of years to figure out what it takes to be successful in this league,” he explained. “I found that shooting the puck lots, along with working hard everyday is the key to success. I never really had the Allstar game in my mind but I’m very fortunate that it happened.”

The All Star Tournament will be taking place in Penticton on January 21, 2023. As part of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the BCHL, the tournament will be:

3-on-3

Played on a newly built outdoor rink in Downtown Penticton

Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference)

Round robin format

Top two teams faceoff in the championship game

All 18 BCHL coaches voted for one player on each team to form the first 18 All Star selections, while the rest of the roster selections will be put up to a vote. Fellow Centennial Tristan Allen is up for the remaining six slots. Please visit www.bchl.ca/fanvote, to cast your vote, open until 4 p.m. on Friday, November 25.

