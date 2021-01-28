Just under a month into the new year, Merritt has already passed the number of new cases of COVID-19 that occurred in all of 2020.

15 new cases were reported by the BCCDC in the Merritt area for the second week in a row, in a map of British Columbian regions that has recently started to be updated weekly.

That brings Merritt up to 40 confirmed cases in the first three weeks of the year, one more than was confirmed in the year 2020.

The new number puts Merritt in the 15.1-20 daily per 100,000 population rate. The only connecting region that is currently experiencing a higher rate is Salmon Arm, which is currently in the 20+ daily per 100,000 population rate.