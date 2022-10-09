Search and Rescue teams have located the body of 22 year old Jaqueline McDermott, who was reported missing on October 1 after last being seen on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake. Her body was found on October 8, according to a post in a Facebook group that was created as part of the search efforts.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support we have received in our search for Jaqui. We are devastated to report that her body was found yesterday after exhaustive searches by the B.C. Search and Rescue teams,” read the post.

“Our hearts are forever shattered. Please respect our privacy as we learn how to live in a world without her. Please keep her in your hearts.”

The RCMP commented that while a police investigation is underway, investigators do not currently suspect any criminal intent.