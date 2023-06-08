As the high school year is nearing its end, so are school sports. On the 25th and 26th of May, the Merritt Secondary School’s ultimate frisbee team competed at provincials in Surrey.

To get to provincials the team had to win the West Zone Championship and Okanagan Championship, which they did in previous weeks.

“I was super excited to have MSS return to Newton Field Athletic Park for ultimate frisbee provincials again this year,” said coach of the MSS ultimate frisbee team, Taylor Larter.

At provincials, the Merritt Panthers had to play against some of the best frisbee teams in B.C.

“Our pool on day one was challenging, with MSS having to play some of the top ranked teams from the past,” added Coach Larter.

The Panthers played hard all weekend and managed to come 11th place in the province.

“I was continually impressed with how the team continued to grow and support one another over those two days,” noted Larter. “Let’s hope that the MSS ultimate frisbee team works hard and next year goes back to provincials for the third year in a row and shows the rest of the province how strong they are.”