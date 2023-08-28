A potential Merritt Centennials returnee and his family won the team’s golf tournament fundraiser this past Saturday (August 26) on the greens of the Merritt Golf and Country Club.

Damon Jugnauth, who spent last season with the Centennials, won the tournament alongside his fellow family members. The Jugnauth family shot a 47 to take the top prize at the annual fundraiser. The score was enough to best 14 other teams competing.

The shotgun start best-ball style tournament included two starts, a luncheon and dinner, sports memorabilia auctions, and an opportunity to connect with Merritt Centennials players, staff, and alumni. Green fees were comped by the local golf course, along with numerous other contributions from local sponsors. The event is one of many put on by the Cents to raise funds for the community owned team.

Next, the Cents will hold their first ever ‘Burst the Hearse’ event, which will include a zombie walk in support of the Merritt and District Food Bank. Participants will dress as zombies while hitting the streets of Merritt, as the team collects donations of food and other goods for the food bank’s Christmas hamper program. The event will take place on October 27, followed by the Centennials Icebreaker event and parents weekend the next day.

The Cents season begins on Sept. 22, 2023, with a home game against the visiting Powell River Kings. For this season’s schedule, or to contact the team, visit www.merrittcentennials.com. The Cents can also be reached by phone at 250-378-3604.