A Kamloops resident is $35 million richer after matching all seven numbers on Tuesday’s (July 25) Lotto Max draw.

Rhonda Malesku, a born and raised Kamloops resident, split the $70 million dollar jackpot for the recent draw with a ticket purchased in Alberta. While at Walmart on Hillside Drive shopping for beach towels, she struck it rich unknowingly. Now, money in hand, she looks to design her dream home, and allow her children to do the same.

“I’ve always dreamed of being able to design my dream home and also set my family up so now I can do both,” said Malesku in a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release.

Malesku was in her home when she discovered she had hit the jackpot. Upon checking the winning numbers online, her reaction caused quite a shock for her husband, who was in the backyard doing yard work at the time, even attracting the attention of neighbours.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars!”I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam and we both started shaking!” I was shouting so loud with excitement that the neighbors came out of their houses because they thought something was wrong,” recalled Malesku.

The next to find out was her daughter, who was preparing for work at the time.

“I called my daughter and started screaming it all over again to her,” noted Malesku, adding family is the most important thing to her. “She immediately dropped everything and came over. We couldn’t even get ready this morning because we were vibrating with excitement and had to help each other put on our makeup.”

Along with building her son and daughter their dream homes in addition to her own, Malesku said she will gift some to other family members as well. She also plans to purchase a travel trailer and a truck and looks forward to travelling to the east coast with her loved ones.

“I’m just absolutely blown away,” she added.

Lotto Max is a twice-weekly draw in which players choose seven numbers between 1 and 50 in an attempt to match all seven. The odds of doing so is one in 33.3 million. The winning numbers in the July 25 draw were 15, 16, 17,18, 43, 44 and 48. The bonus number, which applies to secondary prizes, was 50.