The COVID-19 outbreak at Mountainview Village in Kelowna has officially been declared over.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement Wednesday in her daily press release.

At its peak, Mountainview Village had 16 case of the coronavirus, with two deaths related to the outbreak.

“Our COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction, and we want to keep that going,” said Henry. “To push our curve down, which in turn, will allow us to safely ease restrictions.”

Outbreaks that remain in the immediate area include at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna involving 46 cases, as well as Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops with 21 total cases.

Dr. Henry announced a total of an even 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the province since yesterday, 91 of which were in Interior Health.

14 new deaths were recorded, for a total of 1,104.

Three of the additional deaths were in the Interior, for a total of 55 Interior deaths since the pandemic began.

To date, 98,125 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC. For more information on the vaccine numbers in BC, visit the BCCDC dashboard at www.bccdc.ca .