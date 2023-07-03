It was a happy ending for a bundle of kittens that were found at the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Eco-Depot waste facility in Lower Nicola, as the found felines will soon find their forever home.

According to the TNRD, the five kittens, just weeks old, were found inside a wood waste crib on site after being heard by staff nearby. Workers at the site rescued the kittens, who received veterinary care in Merritt before being handed over to the Nicola Valley Animal Rescue.

“The kittens are approximately 1-2 weeks old, and were born feral with no previous owners,” wrote the regional district in a social media post. “Staff on site rescued the kittens, and they are now receiving veterinary care in Merritt, and will eventually find a home.”

The TNRD clarified that it believes the kittens were not dumped at the waste facility, but rather born to a feral mother.

“Thank you to staff for going above and beyond to bring the kittens to safety, while also continuing to support customers at the busiest TNRD solid waste facility!”

For more information on the Nicola Valley Animal Rescue, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1754477741492055.