by Kerstin Auer —

After a successful mixed Volleyfest at the end of March, the Ladies Volleyfest was hosted by the Merritt Volleyball Association (MVA) from April 28-30th. According to organizers, it was a huge success, with 37 teams attending from near and far.

While the association is still finalizing numbers and getting ready to support their charity of choice for this year, the Herald was able to get a preview from the MVA.

“The MVA is excited to be able to make a sizeable donation to our local Ska-Lu-La as our charity of choice this year! I do not have final numbers yet, but expect that we should be able to donate upwards of $4000.00,” said Angela Russell, an organizer with Volleyfest.

Much like after the mixed Volleyfest, organizers sent out a survey to participants, and were very pleased with the results.

“The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with gratefulness and appreciativeness for our committee (which is so nice to hear) and our commitment to holding such tournaments, we will definitely keep it going,” added Russell.

During a fun-filled weekend, eight teams participated in Comp 1, 14 in Comp 2, and 15 in the Recreational Division. Results from the first post-pandemic Ladies Volleyfest are as follows:

Comp 1:

1st Place: Senior Wolves (Kamloops, BC)

2nd Place: Bumping Uglies (Winfield, BC)

Comp 2A:

1st Place: Full Dork (Kamloops, BC)

2nd Place: CnC (Vancouver, BC)

Comp 2B:

1st Place: The Reason Aunties (Wonowon, BC)

2nd Place: Just the Tip (Vernon, BC)

Recreational A:

1st Place: V-Town Girls (Vernon, BC)

2nd Place: Just Deadly (Lytton, BC)

Recreational B:

1st Place: Esket Ninjas (Alkali Lake, BC)

2nd Place: Warrior Women (Merritt, BC)

To stay up to date with the MVA and find out about future tournaments, or start playing yourself, visit their website at merrittvolleyballassociation.org.