Have you ever wanted to learn more about the Nicola Valley and B.C. Interior’s traditional languages?

The Language & Culture móqwix gathering returns on Oct. 27-29 at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, put on by the Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA).

Storytellers, knowledge keepers, elders and speakers will all be on hand to share their teachings through everything from tool making, to traditional games, early years language immersion, language nests, drum making and more.

CNA’s n?e?kepmxcín Program Manager Lena Nicholson said that through speaking traditional language while performing traditional tasks brings “life to the language and and honour to our ancestors”, and is a form of healing.

“No matter how much or how little we know, we have the ability to teach it and share it with others. n?e?kepmxcín is rich with history, with descriptiveness, and ties us to our surroundings, the names of places and people echo through the valleys and canyons, and we remember who we are as ??u?sqáyxw (Indigenous people).”

Ecko Aleck, stagename SacRED from Sacred Matriarch Creative, will pay emcee and keynote speaker. Other presentations and workshops include making elderberry syrup and cottonwood bud salve with Jack McIntyre and pine needle basketry with Rolene Edwards.

“Language and culture go hand in hand, through our culture we learn and immerse ourselves in connection to ourselves, to one another, and to the land, water, plants, and animals,” added Nicholson.

Pre-registration is now open for the event. Anyone who pre-registers will be entered in a chance to win a new smoker, while other prizes will be available throughout the conference.

For more information, visit the CNA’s social media channels, contact the n?e?kepmxcín Department at language@cna-trust.ca, or call 250-378-1864.

“I am looking forward to seeing all of our communities come together to visit, share some laughs, learn more language and culture of our n?e?képmx territory,” said Suzanne Washington, n?e?kepmxcín language support/resource development at CNA. “We really worked hard to put on quality workshops and keynote addresses for all to enjoy. See you all there!”