UPDATE — 10:34 a.m.

According to BC Hydro’s latest update, crew continues to work on the incident.

As of now, 10:34 a.m., there are 237 customers being affected by the outage, mostly located south of Lindley Creek Road.

ORIGINAL STORY — 8:30 a.m.

More than 1,700 homes and businesses are in the dark amid a large power outage in Merritt and parts of Nicola Valley.

BC Hydro is reporting the outage started at 7:15 a.m., impacting most of Merritt roughly south of Nicola Avenue. The outage area stretches as far northeast as the Merritt Airport on Airport Road and as southwest as Hill Street on Collettville.

The cause of the outage is due to an equipment failure that happened on southeast of Highway 8 and Northwest of Highway 5A. There is no estimated time of power restoration.