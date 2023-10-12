Get ready for a night of endless laughter as a trio of comedians are coming to Merritt this October.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Marito Lopez alongside Nash Park and Bobby Warrener will be performing their best comedy sets at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology’s (NVIT) theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets for the one-night show are available for purchase at the cost of 30 dollars.

Marito Lopez, a Toronto-based comedian, said that comedy happened unexpectedly in his life.

“I never really had comedy in my sight. I wanted to, with my degree in English, become a professor,” he said. “So comedy just came out of nowhere really.”

After his two open mic sessions did pretty well, Lopez said that it was at that moment that he realized he had the talent of making people laugh.

“I always knew I had it in me, to be good (at making people laugh). That just made me want to keep getting better,” he said.

As a Latinx person and one of the only two professional Latino comedians in Canada, Lopez said that his culture and personal experiences influence greatly when he is creating his sets.

“I try to speak on it (the Latino culture) as much as I can, because there’s not much representation in Canada right now,” he said. “I always talk about being from El Salvador and my family, growing up an immigrant in Canada, as much as I can.”

For his performance at NVIT, Lopez just hopes the attendees have a fun night.

“The people who are going to come to the show, I’m gonna show them a new side of me … so I’m just going to be vulnerable, opening myself up to things that have been going on in my life.” he said. “I hope people come out and they’ll have fun.”

Live Stand-up Comedy with Marito Lopez

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 – doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: NVIT Theatre – 4155 Belshaw St., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $30 + fees at ok-dope.com.