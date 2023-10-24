A crime prevention event is being held early next month for Merritt residents and businesses.

Merritt’s Community Policing Office (CPO) will be hosting a dinner at the Merritt Civic Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. For those who wish to participate, tickets are available for free at the CPO or online.

Marlene Jones, coordinator at Merritt’s Community Policing Office, said the event is an opportunity for community members to educate themselves on crime prevention.

“It will be an opportunity for us to share information about the sort of crimes that we’re seeing, how to prevent those, what are the best sort of things you can put in place to prevent those,” she said.

She added that the importance of hosting an event such as this is to ensure that people are able to recognize ways to be safer.

“Crime prevention and safety is important to everyone, it doesn’t matter what sort of stage you are at in your life,” she said. “It can affect people differently, where somebody might be involved in something and they may just brush it off and not affect them at all. Where other people, it might have a large impact on you.”

Jones said she hopes those who attend learn something from it.

“I’m hoping that everybody can take at least a couple little things that they didn’t know, and we’ll make them feel a little bit better about their safety.”

When: Tuesday, Nov. 7 – 6 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre – 1950 Mamette Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: Free; tickets need to be acquired prior to the event – contact Marlene Jones at Merritt’s Community Policing Office.