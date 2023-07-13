Life is a highway (or in this case, a dirt track), and Adam Lebeau wants to race it all day long.

Born in Westlock, Alberta, but raised in Brentford, Ontario, Adam Lebeau grew up surrounded by race lovers. The dirt track race driver seemed destined to become a racer from the start.

Racing has been in his family for quite some time. Lebeau’s uncle Rick Haimerl was a racer back in Ontario and was one of the main reasons why Adam got into the dirt track racing world.

“Going to the tracks and watching the races,” Lebeau said. “Being part of the racing atmosphere.”

As his interest in the sport grew bigger, Lebeau started to watch NASCAR races and dirt track races.

Life led Lebeau to Merritt in 2017 and his passion for racing followed him along. It was a great opportunity for him to get into the sport.

Once settled in Merritt, Lebeau decided to follow his instincts and bought his very first dirt track car, a Monte Carlo model, two years ago. He said his daughter helped him pick the colour pink for his car.

Shortly after that day, Lebeau and his family received unfortunate news of a breast cancer diagnosis in the family.

“We found out that my great aunt is on her fourth battle with breast cancer,” he said. “So I decided to dedicate my car to breast cancer (awareness).”

Later on, Lebeau also found out that his mom was struggling with cancer. He decided to dedicate and bring awareness to all types of cancer.

“I just want to bring something that we’re attracting people to the sport of racing, and also kind of give them an emotional attachment to the car,” he said. “It’s great to see that, you know, this car is out here and that’s in honour of people that have suffered or passed.”

Aside from the pink ribbon to bring awareness to breast cancer, Lebeau also pays an homage to Noelle Teal, a very good friend of his that tragically passed away in a car accident.

“Her name will always be on my car now,” he said.

The adrenaline of driving on the dirt surfaced oval race tracks is what makes racing irresistible and fascinating for Lebeau.

“It’s just kind of you’re just one with the car and weird does it sound but part of the car everything goes away for the few minutes on the track,” he said.

Through racing, LeBeau just hopes he continues to entertain the audience with his work and .

“We do it for everybody in the stands to watch it, to get to be entertained, to have a smile,” he said.

As Richard Childress, former NASCAR race car driver, said “once you’ve raced, you never forget it … and you never get over it.” This type of passion is one that Adam LeBeau can definitely relate to.