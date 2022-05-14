Editor,

A few weekends ago, our club helped one of our leaders repair her home that was damaged by the flood. Most of our members and their families came together and worked on things like the driveway and the backyard, fixing the bellybag and skirting of Bree’s home.

She was very happy with how the work turned out and said she felt overwhelmed with community spirit and appreciation. She made chilli and hot dogs for everyone who helped.

Thanks Bree for letting our club help you do this and thanks to Erica for organizing this fun community project.

Morgan Pickering,

4H Club Reporter