Editor,

We would like to say THANK YOU to the Merritt Country Christmas committee for the wonderful honour of being the 2023 Grand Marshals for the Country Christmas Week parade.

We had the most wonderful time attending all festivities: lighting of the community Christmas tree, dance recital, Christmas concert, the Christmas parade and the craft sale.

It was wonderful travelling down the parade route and seeing all the happy faces.

The Country Christmas committee is a small hard working group of local citizens that put this week together, please join us in thanking them.

Jack & Mavis Polmans

Merritt, B.C.