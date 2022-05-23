Editor,

Today while doing our rounds this Tulip (see photo) appeared from no where.

Amidst the chaos and destruction here is this beautiful flower, like the residents of Merritt, can persevere throughout the chaos and destruction.

This Tulip is an inspiration! If it can do it so, can we!

The red Tulips are most strongly associated with true love. I believe this represents every resident of Merritt and their feelings for this great city.

I hope this Tulip helps anyone that may need a boost to push forward and just be you!!!

Kevin Vilac,

Chief Operator of the Water and Wastewater Systems