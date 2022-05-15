Editor,

We appreciate Merritt. Bass Coast Festival is returning after a long two and a half years and we are very excited to finally bring the festival back. Over the past 10 years, Merritt has become our second home. We’ve been fortunate to get to know many members of the community and to work with local businesses and we miss all of you. We absolutely love our annual festival tour where members of the community tour the festival on opening day.

These last two years have been extremely challenging for Merritt between the pandemic, fires, and floods. We hope to help the recovery by bringing more art, music, excitement and business to Merritt this summer. The full line up is out today and you can find out all about it on our website. www.basscoast.ca

We’d like to invite local residents to get to know more about Bass Coast. There are many ways to come out and see what it’s all about. We are currently hiring for a number of positions which are listed on our website and will be updated with new positions over the coming weeks.

Volunteer applications are also open and it’s a great way to get to know the team and to contribute to building something special. Or, if you’d like to come and take it all in, discounted locals tickets are available at 378 Boardshop.

Bass Coast is a friendly, welcoming community. The festival offers music, art, yoga, workshops and much more. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation the festival has made its home in Merritt and the community cannot wait to return. See you all this summer.

See you soon and take care

Andrea Graham,

Co-Founder, Bass Coast