Editor,

I would like to thank John Riddle and Carmen Fairley for their remarkable efforts in trying to keep our small one block cul-de-sac on Gray Ave. in Lower Nicola, all of us seniors, children, grandchildren and new young families that live here SAFE from a potential ‘highway’ that would turn our tiny street that’s not wide enough for two vehicles to pass one another, into a dangerous road.

Shame on TNRD and the highways department for putting us all in danger, without including any of us in your plans, decisions or concerns. Whatever happened to ‘the people’s voice matters’?

It’s bad enough that with all the extra dump trucks carrying large rocks and boulders, streaming up and down all day, everyday on Aberdeen Road, along with the many large trucks travelling back and forth to the Craigmont Mine that are already putting the Lower Nicola children who walk this road to get to school and home in danger, and I will add that there are NO sidewalks, anywhere!

Shame on you TNRD and highways department for making the decision that our children, grandchildren, and all of us who live on Gray Avenue don’t matter, well we do.

I have lived on Gray Avenue for 35 years and loved watching my children grow up here, playing street hockey, learning to ride a bike, skateboard, rollerblade, learning to drive and graduating.

I love the idea of a new generation doing the same.

So please stop and think about them and future families with kids.

So again, my biggest thanks to John and Carmen for thinking about us all who live here on Gray Street. It’s a great feeling knowing that there are caring people in this mixed-up world.

H. Sinclair

Lower Nicola