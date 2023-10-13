Editor,

The Grassland Homesteader’s 4-H Club had a successful week at AgExpo Sept 21-25th in Barriere.

Each morning, all of us 4-H members would wake up early to feed and water our steers/young beef projects. We spent hours washing and grooming our animals, preparing for competitions like Showmanship, Market Steer, Homegrown Beef and Young Beef. Everyone gave so much attention to their animal.

At the banquet, we won the Club Junior Aggregate Award and danced the evening away.

Thank you to our club sponsor Douglas Lake Ranch!

A special thank you to our buyers: T Beers Construction, Kamloops Large Animal Vet Clinic, Clint Ellis Cattle Co., and Ian and Brenda Jones.

If you are interested in joining our 4-H Club we will be starting up again in January. Please look up our club name on Facebook or email ericahuber@msn.com.

Arthur Sutton

Grassland Homesteader’s 4-H Club Reporter