Dear Editor,

Its National Coaches’ Week and over 2 million Canadians coach youth to enrich their lives and the community. One in seven Canadians will coach in their lifetime. There’s no better time to recognize and celebrate the integral role coaches play and the tremendous positive impact they have on athletes and communities across Canada.

September 16-24, 2023, marks the ninth annual National Coaches Week and we’re asking everyone across Canada for your help celebrating! Whether you’re from a National Sport Organization, Provincial / Territorial Aboriginal Sport Body, University, club, or if you’re a coach, parent, or athlete, we want your help saying #ThanksCoach to coaches across the country. Why National Coaches Week? National Coaches Week is a week to celebrate the tremendous positive impact coaches have on athletes and communities across Canada. It’s an opportunity to recognize coaches for the integral role they play by simply

The Merritt Secondary School Sport Management class wants to thank all the community, club and school coaches. Without your dedication, support and knowledge many of us at MSS would not have had the ability to play and fall in love with sports. Thank you!

Shelly Moorhead

Physical Education Teacher, MSS