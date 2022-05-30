Editor,

I attended Bench Elementary when our Diamond Vale building was been repaired after the floods.

This was a very tough year us but thanks to Merritt Bench, Nicola Canford and Collettville , what seemed like the worst school year was actually one of the best. We can’t imagine what this year would have been like without you guys. We are so grateful to have had you by our side and making sure that we always felt welcome at your school.

Now that we are back at Diamond Vale we miss you more than ever and we are so glad you guys had our backs. We would like to thank the teachers, staff and students for making your schools feels like home for us. You guys all worked so hard to make sure we were safe and comfortable.

Gursifat Nagra,

Diamond Vale Elementary School