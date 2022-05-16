Editor,

The Centennials have traversed one of the most difficult years ever alongside our various supporters who allow us to do all that we do. These supporters include the City of Merritt, the surrounding Indigenous communities, the neighbouring rural communities, our financial sponsors, our volunteers, our season ticket holders and fans and everyone else that consistently provides support to the Merritt Centennials!

This past season has offered more than enough challenges. We could have chosen to bow our heads and taken a hiatus after the floods but there is no quit in our team or our community.

Merritt continues to provide the young men that have made up the Centennials with an unfaltering example of caring and sharing. It has been difficult with recent past COVID restrictions for the team to reciprocate as much as we had hoped to this season. Regardless, the team was still able to assist in filling sandbags, helping to raise $2,880 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank on the Coldest Night of the Year, aid the Nicola Valley Food Bank in distributing supplies after the flooding, attend our U-11 Minor Hockey team practice to help prepare for playoffs, and sponsor community groups including the Girl Guides to attend a game.

It is impossible to identify and thank each of you individually, but your loyalty does not go unnoticed. The Merritt Centennials have existed continuously for the past 49 years because of your dedication to having us here to represent our community.

The upcoming 2022-2023 season will mark our 50th Anniversary in the BCHL as we are the longest continuously running franchise in the league. We have been working very hard to ensure that we have a more successful season next year. Plans are underway to celebrate our 50th Anniversary alongside all of you!

On behalf of the Merritt Centennials Hockey Club, I want to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts!

Kelly Bartch

President, Merritt Centennials Hockey Club