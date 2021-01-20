By Derlanda Hewton, Nicola Valley Food Bank Manager.

“The Coldest Night of the Year is a covid-safe, family-friendly walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger. Walk virtually or in-person on February 20, 2021” – CNOY.org

Please join the Nicola Valley Food Bank in raising awareness, while raising funds to help the vulnerable in our community. The Nicola Valley has proven to be a community that is caring and giving and for that, the food bank is profoundly grateful. We are one of two of the smallest communities in BC that are participating in this national walk.

You can help us by joining a team or get a team of your own together. We are looking for Captains, participants, donors and volunteers.

If you would like to take part, please log into CNOY.org/nicolavalley.

Please keep in mind due to Covid-19, a virtual walk aspect has been implanted which means, you can walk on your own or with your family in your bubble on a date that is convenient for you.

If you would like more information, please reach out to a captain at cnoynvfb21@outlook.com.