Editor,

At last, we can all enjoy a great weekend out with friends and family and enjoy great music, entertainment and food from the many vendors. ELVIS is back in the building, or at least the Merritt Rodeo Grounds. July 15, 16 & 17. Not only will you be given the best weekend you will also be helping support our 2 charities, Merritt Rotary- disaster relief fund and BC Wounded Warriors/First Responders Foundation.

Many world class Elvis Tribute Artist will entertain you all weekend long. Sunday afternoon we have the great sounds of Marty Edwards and the Revival. Each evening we have special Headliner shows all back by the fabulous Cadillac Kings.

Friday night, tribute to Sir Elton John from Vernon, Andrew John, Saturday night, tribute to Elvis Presley, from Pickering, Ontario, and 1st place winner from 2019 Penticton Elvis Festival, Bruno Nesci and Sunday night is our 2022 Comeback Special, with many of our great Elvis Tribute Artists.

We are extremely excited to welcome our Special VIP Guest, Actress/Singer/Author, Cynthia Pepper. Cynthia co-starred next to Elvis in the movie Kissin Cousins. Hear stories and ask Cynthia questions about herself and Elvis. Accompanying Cynthia is the co-author of her book, Pigtails, Presley & Pepper, Comedian/Author, Victor J Hanson. Victor will also entertain us Sunday afternoon.

Saturday morning opening ceremonies the performers will arrive in beautiful vintage cars after driving around Merritt. We have some great vendors also participating. There will also be a beer garden put on by the Rodeo Association.

Sunday morning The Rotary Club will be cooking up a very tasty pancake breakfast. On site camping also available, must be self contained as there is no power and water. There are washrooms and showers available.

Check out our website for more information @ www.thecdnbluemoon.ca or call

250-300-0291

Elaine Martelli,