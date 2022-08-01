Editor,

I would like to convey my sincerest gratitude to Stoyoma Dental, Cascade Family Dental, and Dentistry at Merritt for their generous donations to my capstone project. Last month, I graduated from MSS and next fall I will be attending the University of Alberta to complete a degree in biochemistry before going on to their dentist program. My final grade 12 capstone project was supposed to be related to my future career, so I put together a presentation to educate elementary students on oral health and hygiene.

I wanted to hand something out to the students after the presentation to encourage them to put what they had learned into practice. I reached out to the dental clinics in Merritt for only toothbrushes and toothpaste, but to my surprise all 3 clinics supplied me with full dental goody bags, which made my presentation perfect! Their kindness and support touched my heart deeply, and I am forever grateful!

Portia Wainwright

Merritt, BC