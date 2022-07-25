Editor,

On behalf of St. Michael’s Anglican Church, I would like to thank all those generous donors who made our Nicola Valley Flood Fund outreach project possible. Donations were received from kind individuals and Anglican parishes right across Canada after the tragedy of the flooding that took place on November 15, 2021. The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund, with its headquarters in Toronto, also sent large amounts of funding to assist families and individuals to get back on their feet, replace clothing, personal effects, damaged appliances, and furniture. Money was also made available for drywall and building supplies to repair damaged homes.

In total, $139,000 has been disbursed to families and individuals in Merritt and the Nicola Valley, in the form of grants. I would also like to thank Assisting Bishop Jane Alexander for her outstanding leadership with this project. St. Michael’s Anglican Church has been a part of the Nicola Valley since 1908, and we are glad that we could assist in this challenging time.

Blessings,

The Rev Canon Isabel C. Healy-Morrow, Rector