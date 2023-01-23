Editor,

Visiting the Tim Hortons every morning has become a routine now. It is my first stop every day that charges my day with a classic coffee.

Their warmth and welcoming attitude is another reason to start my day with Tim Hortons at River Ranch Road.

I have been enjoying their hospitality for the last year or so. I would like to credit their team for tirelessly doing their best every single day.

It is a bit saddening to learn that their assistant manager Vedang Thakkar is moving out of Merritt to another store location.

He is a wonderful guy and I will miss seeing him in the Drive Thru.

This is just a small token of appreciation to the lovely team at Tim Hortons. Continue doing the good work.

Lots of love,

Marilyn Christensen