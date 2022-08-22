Editor,

We are excited and pleased to be holding a 2022 Fall Fair after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, fires and floods. Holding the annual Fall Fair is a massive undertaking and would not be possible without the many hours of work by our volunteers. We welcome all. You can volunteer for one hour or more like some of us do. Come on out, meet some new friends and see how the Fair comes together.

We anticipate a bigger and better Fall Fair this year with everyone being home for the past two years. There has been an uptick of people learning new skills in gardening, canning, baking, homecrafts, photography, hobbies, etc. We look forward to seeing lots of new faces and many old friends.

We would like to thank our dedicated volunteers for soldiering on with our Giant Yard Sales through the pandemic. We have been diligently working toward earning funds for building washroom facility. We have our drawings done, with the help of funding from the TNRD, and they are currently out for bids. Our hope is to have shovels in the ground this fall.

We would also like to give a huge shout-out to our community for their support through donations to our yard sales and by showing up on Saturdays purchasing all the treasures we have to offer. We could never do it without them.

We would also like to thank our business community for their continued support through donations and special prizes for the fair. Our success depends on their continued support and we are thankful that we live in such a generous community.

We are pleased to announce that during COVID we were able to repair the roofs of the exhibition building, poultry barn and jump shed. These repairs were made possible through a CERIP grant from the Ministry of Tourism and funds that we had raised. These repairs were much need and will extend the life of our buildings for many years.

Marianne Reimer,

President, Nicola Valley Fall Fair Association