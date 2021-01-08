Lexi Stromberg has opened the doors on her full-service doggy day care, welcoming your four-legged friends into her home where they will be treated as one of the family.

“What inspired me to start this business up is my own dogs,” said Stromberg.

“I always had trouble finding someone knowledgeable and trustworthy to watch my dogs while I would go away. I searched everywhere for someone who would get them the exercise, love, and attention they needed daily at a price that wouldn’t break the bank for me.”

They say that the most successful businesses come from recognizing a need and then coming up with a way to fill it, which is precisely what Stromberg did in launching Lexi’s K-9 Services.

“We provide a home away from home for your beloved pet, where they’re treated like family, able to socialize safely, and get all of their mental and physical needs met under the 24/7 supervision of myself,” said Stromberg.

For Stromberg, the decision to move into a professional life surrounded by canines was easy, since her love for dogs already filled a significant part of her personal life.

Stromberg and her partner relocated to Merritt about a year ago, along with their three-year-old German Shepherd, Hugo and their year-and-a-half old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, Hank. However, prior to this, Lexi spent her summers at her aunt’s, where she learned the ins and outs of canine care.

“As a kid, I spent my summers with my aunt who ran her own dog boarding and daycare facility all of her life,” explained Stromberg.

“I spent my summers helping her and learning about everything needed to be able to run this business safely, and learning all about different breeds and how to read their body language to make sure everyone plays safely and kindly. And to know when and how to de-escalate situations if needed.”

Lexi has put her knowledge to good use since arriving in the Nicola Valley, volunteering with a local rescue and helping rehabilitate troubled dogs and find those in need a ‘fur-ever’ home. Although not a dog trainer, Stromberg has done her best to help dogs any way she can.

“I have been volunteering with a local rescue, working with dogs with behavioural issues and solving those issues before they are re-homed to their forever families,” said Stromberg.

Although she does not want to violate the privacy of these pups’ new owners, she did remark on one special case that she was proud of.

“One that stood out to me was my latest, Lily, a four-year-old Pitbull,” said Stromberg.

“She came into the rescue terrified of men, and with dog aggression issues. With a ton of love, patience, and direction, over the course of a couple months she was able to happily live and co-exist with a pack of dogs safely and politely. She also started to seek out attention wherever we went from all different kinds of people, including men after a few positive experiences. She turned out being the friendliest dog I have ever met!”

Lexi’s partner Tatum, a hairdresser at Cookie Cutters , even took Lily to work, which provided her with positive interactions and all the care and attention she needed to thrive.

At Lexi’s K-9 Services, all dogs are welcome, with the only requirements being up-to-date vaccinations, being spayed or neutered if over a year old, and have no dog aggression issues.

There is no breed discrimination, and all dogs are provided with mental and physical stimulation and just-like-home care.

“We have a spacious and extremely clean gravelled yard, six-foot-high solid fencing, always fresh new toys to play with, pools in the summertime, and a gorgeous newly built covered deck where your pet can get some shelter from the elements,” explained Stromberg.

“All dogs come inside overnight as well as a couple ‘nap time’ breaks during the day to cool off or dry off depending on weather.”

There is also a daily ‘pack walk’ ranging from an hour to an hour and a half.

“With everything I’ve learned, I’m now happy to be able to offer a safe place for your dog to have fun during the day so they can come home happy, quiet, and relaxed,” said Stromberg.

“A dog that has all their mental and physical needs met daily, is a well-behaved dog.”