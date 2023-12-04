By Kerstin Auer

Thank you to everyone who shared their thoughts and opinions about my last column (what to care about and when to call bylaw, etc.); I have an update to the story for you. While there are no new developments for Mount Pooperest in the alley behind my house, I did call bylaw last week about my neighbours’ dog who keeps escaping their yard. The dog was out once again and started chasing after a girl who was walking home from school; she got so scared that she ran across the street without looking. Thankfully, there was no traffic and she was ok, but it was immediately clear to me that I can’t ignore the issue any longer. It feels good to know without a doubt what the right thing to do is in a situation, that does not happen very often.

There are also times when you know exactly what to do, and you just don’t do it. Like when you’re supposed to get bloodwork done every year once you hit 50 and you don’t. I have successfully ignored this for several years now, but had to get a referral to a gynaecologist (I will spare you the details, you’re welcome). Reluctantly, I called my doctor’s office and left a message. Rather than just writing the referral, he called me back and the whole conversation started innocently enough: “Are all your vaccines up to date? When was your last tetanus shot?” “Um, I think 9 years?” (As it turns out, it’s been 18 years.) I thought I was off the hook after the vaccine talk, but I was wrong.

I had a bad feeling when he asked me how old I am now, but dutifully answered: “52”. And then it happened. He told me I need to go and get blood work done and a few other tests, because that’s what people over 50 do. And since I could not think of a good excuse, I did. A few days later he called me again and I was sure he would congratulate me on my excellent blood, but that’s not what happened. Long story short, what I called “a little elevated” he called “crazy high” and I’m now on cholesterol pills and I’m going on a 30-minute walk every day. So, if you see me wandering somewhat aimlessly around town – I’m not out looking for more bylaw infractions, I’m walking on doctor’s orders.