A Public Hearing regarding the possible development on Lindley Creek that recently went before council has been postponed until later this month.

The issue at hand is rezoning land from Low-Density Residential (R2), Medium Density Residential (R7), and Future Development (FD) to Medium Density Residential (R7), Mobile Home Park (R5), and Park & Cemetery (P1) to enable the development of 98 townhomes, 95 mobile homes in a seniors (55+) development, up to 180 condominium units, and a 9.49 hectare (23.46 acre) community park.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, which does not allow for members of the public to be present in council chambers, a virtual hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.

Several Merrittonians raised the concern that they were not being provided with enough time to make their voices heard, particularly given the virtual format.

In response to these concerns, the City has postponed the Hearing until Jan. 26.

“Staff and Council felt it important to provide additional time for residents to provide input into the proposed Lindley Creek Road rezoning,” said Don McArthur, Planning and Development Services Manager.

“Therefore, the meeting has been postponed until January 26.”

The Hearing will still be in a virtual format, and will be livestreamed on the City of Merritt website on Jan. 26 at 5p.m.

The new deadline for submissions of public input is Jan. 25 prior to 12p.m.