Whether you are a bookworm, a casual reader or you are just starting to get the feeling of what books can offer you, make sure to not miss the upcoming Family Literacy Week.

The event runs between Monday, Jan. 22 to Saturday, Jan.27, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in literacy-related activities as a family.

To kick off the event, Merrittonian families are invited to bring books to the Merritt Centennials home-game on Jan. 12, for donations to the Bright Red Book Drive. Those who aren’t able to attend the game, can still donate their books to their local Interior Savings branch or at the Merritt Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 27.

Starting Jan. 24, children between four and six years old will be able to explore books and art through fun at a free three-week session of Explore Art Literacy. Those who wish to register their kids should pre-register at susan.c.parkinson@outlook.com.

On Jan. 26, families are invited to a free creative playground at the Merritt Civic Centre, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Another free program is the Active Stories, which involves physical activities based on a storybook, will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Those who wish to participate should pre-register at kia.ltdadance@gmail.com.

Brian Harris, CEO at Interior Savings, said that the event embraces the simple joys that can be found by reading or playing together as a family.

“Taking a break from our devices can be a challenge for many of us, but making a point of bringing more offline activities into our daily lives has many proven physical and mental health benefits,” he said.