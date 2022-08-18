Little Britches Rodeo Merritt put out an impressive performance at the Williams Lake Rodeo on the weekend of July 23.

8 members of the club participated in multiple events such as goat tying, chute dogging, and stake racing.

The club began their season on June 4 with a home opener at the Nicola Valley Rodeo Association grounds. Over 120 kids attended the various events of the first home rodeo Little Britches Merritt hosted since the COVID-19 restrictions were placed.

“We have a variety of kids in both the Jr. and Sr. division that have really improved,” said parent volunteer, Tanya Starrs. “Lots of the young kids have started to consistently finish in the top 10 which is quite exciting.”

The following results are from the Williams Lake Rodeo:

Senior boys

-Kolt Alexander: 3rd place stake racing, 5th and 2nd place goat tying

-Soren Anderson: 1st and 2nd place chute dogging, 1st place stake racing (both days), 4th and 9th place

-Keaton Antoine-McRae: 7th place roping

Senior girls

-Kelsey Starrs: 1st place COED steering riding

1st and 2nd place goat tying, 1st place barrel racing, 2nd place pole bending

Junior boys

-Timber Mobbs: 4th and 8th place stake racing, 4th and 6th place goat tail tying, 3rd and 4th place dummy roping

Junior girls

-Sadie Stewart: 7th and 9th place pole bending, 6th place dummy roping

-Maiya Anderson: 3rd and 9th place goat tail tying

“This is my last year as a BC little Britches competitor and I’m having a great season so far,” said senior member, Kelsey Starrs.

This season will be Starr’s last one riding for Little Britches. She aims to accumulate the most points she can this season in order to win the coveted Senior Girls All Around Year End Saddle.

“I am in the top 10 in all of my events so far and I have decided to coed- steer ride this year because it’s a chance to allow me to earn a few extra points towards the year end,” she said. “I made my first ride in Williams Lake and got 1st place the second day so that was pretty cool.”

Recently finishing another rodeo in 100 Mile House, B.C., Little Britches Merritt now looks forward to their last rodeo of the season in Peachland, on the weekend of September 24.