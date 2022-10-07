On Saturday, October 8, members of the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) will be able to cast their vote for Band Chief and Councillors online. The introduction of this voting option helps members cast votes earlier and from remote areas.

The band has set their 2022 General Elections for Saturday, October 22. In order to further assist voters, OneFeather, the official elections partner of LNIB, have added the option for people to cast their votes online, beginning Saturday, October 8, at 9 a.m.

Following the link, https://members.onefeather.ca/login , voters are given instructions how to register for online voting. Band registry number, date of birth, and personal email address are required for registration.

In 2019, 338 in-person ballots, and 61 mail-in ballots were casted to form the current LNIB government. In addition to online voting, these options will be available for the 2022 Elections.

As per the Lower Indian Band Custom Election Rules, an election day has been set for eligible voters to appoint a candidate for the Office of Band Chief, and to appoint seven candidates to form council. The elected candidates will hold their position for a three-year term.

The following are the candidates running for office:

Chief

ANTOINE, LEONA MARIE

JACKSON, STUART

STERLING, ROBERT JR.

Councillor

BEARSHIRT, WENONA

JOE, CHARLENE

BOSE, WILLIAM

JOE, CONNIE

CLAYTON, DAVID

LAFFERTY, JOANNE

COUTLEE, GEORGE

MANUEL, LESLEY

COUTLEE, LARA

PARE, LAINE

COUTLEE, MARY JUNE

PINYON, TODD (TJ)

DAWSON, ASHLEIGH

SANDY, WILLIAM

DICK, ARTHUR

SEWARD, LUCINDA

HUMPHREY, ROBIN

SWAKUM, SHAWN

Online voting will be available from Saturday, October 8, at 9 a.m. to Saturday, October 22, at 8 p.m. An advanced poll will take place at Shulus Hall on Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the regular poll will also be at Shulus Hall on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voters residing outside of LNIB with a registered address will receive a mailing-ballot package by mail.

For any assistance, please email OneFeather at support@onefeather.ca or call (250) 384-8200.