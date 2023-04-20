With spring well underway, and yard sale season getting into full swing, Merrittonians will have a chance to be thrifty for a cause this weekend with a yard sale fundraiser downtown.

The local branch of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) will host a parking lot yard sale this Saturday, inviting community members to peruse the new and gently used items available for sale, with all proceeds going to a charitable cause.

“It’s amazing, because all the proceeds are going to BC Children’s Hospital,” said Jessica Aitken, manager of client advice with CIBC Merritt.

“The whole goal is to try to, as a community, between Logan Lake, Lillooet, and Merritt, we’re trying to raise enough funds. The funny thing about this is that if we raise a certain amount of funds, we get to do kind of a prank on our manager.”

Although the CIBC branches in Logan Lake and Lillooet are completing their own fundraisers, the three communities are combining their raised funds to maximize their donation. Staff at the Merritt branch brainstormed to come up with their local yard sale idea, wich will offer not only jewelry, clothing, toys, and other items, but a food truck new to the area.

Shaka Grill, a Hawaiian style barbeque food cart owned by a former Merrittonian, will have the grill hot all day for those looking to grab a bite while they shop for a cause.

“We’ve got the parking lot, hopefully it’s a beautiful day, and I’m hoping lots of people show up,” added Aitken.

The CIBC yard sale will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (April 22), and go until roughly 2:00 p.m. CIBC Merritt is located at the corner of Quilchena Avenue and Voght Street.