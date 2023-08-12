The Merritt Library and Friends of the Library teamed up to organize the event, which will combine book reading, refreshments, and a meet-and-greet.

The third and final event brought by Friends of the Library volunteers will take place on August 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Merritt Library, on 1691 Garcia St.

Nicola Campbell, a N?e?kepmx, Syílx and Métis book author from the Nicola Valley, will talk about her newest book Spíl?xm: A Weaving of Recovery, Resilience and Resurgence. She described it as her “effort to remember the spoken memories and events” shared by her elders about what had taken place for Salish Peoples across the province.

“I felt that in order to heal, I needed to understand the generational layers of trauma cause by genocide, Indian residential schools and loss of land and language,” she said.

Campbell said she is inspired by her travels, readings and experiencing the work of other Indigenous storytellers. Leanne Simpson’s work is also an inspiration for Campbell, as the Anishinabe scholar and writer focuses on the ways her communities are healing.

“She (Leanne) tells stories that are focused on the dynamic and subtle ways people are relearning an existence centred within healing, recovery, joy, love, language and cultural empowered ways of being,” she said.

She said her culture is the reason why she writes and as an Indigenous storyteller, being heard and understood in a non-Indigenous community is quite challenging. However, their work opens the door for their healing and transformation, which heals their ancestors and well as future generations.

“As Indigenous storytellers and creatives, our voices and our styles are fluid between the ancestral past, to the current with a continuous relationship to the spirit and future generations,” she said.

Campbell hopes that by telling her journey on learning, recovery and understanding about intergenerational trauma and surviving youth and Indigenous people who felt unsupported would be able to see a better path.

“My decision was that if it helped even one person understand and make strategic and courageous changes in order to heal, that is all that mattered to me,” she said.

Friends of the Library – Nicola Campbell book talk

When: Tuesday, August 29 – from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Merritt Library – 1691 Garcia St., Merritt, B.C. V1K 1B8

Cost: Free admission.