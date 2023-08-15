A local resident and mother is calling for more action on tagging and graffiti after her child’s school was defaced early last week.

Taylor Cox, a life long Merritt resident whose daughter is set to attend Central Elementary School this fall, first discovered a number of slurs and other inappropriate language spray painted on the exterior walls of Central while leaving her grandparent’s house on Wednesday (August 9).

“I’m looking at the school every day, and I come down the street, and all I can see in big writing is profanity on the side of the school,” Cox told the Herald.

Cox’s grandparents have lived near the school for more than 60 years, meaning Cox and her family are in the area often. She said the sight of the graffiti, which included racist and homophobic slurs, made her worry for both the students and staff at the school.

“I was just instantly annoyed, mad. This is something that not only families would have to look at, but school is going to be back in soon, and school staff has enough that they have to do. They don’t need to deal with profanity on the side of the school.”

Upon discovering the graffiti, Cox immediately called the RCMP’s local non-emergency line, but was told the matter was a bylaw issue. The Herald has reached out to the Merritt RCMP for comment, but has not heard back as of the publication of this story.

Cox said she also talked to a School District 58 trustee through Facebook, and that an SD58 employee was later seen working to remove the graffiti. Cox also put in some elbow grease and scrubbed at the paint, adding that schools should be a safe space.

“I have instilled in my child from the day she came out of me to respect others, and that those are awful words, so that’s not something that I want my child to be seeing at school every day,” noted Cox. “She’s supposed to be getting an education, not being exposed to slurs.”

Cox said she connected with the parent of a child allegedly involved in spray painting the school through her online post, and had a productive conversation. She believes it is clear that more action is needed to curb an increase in vandalism.

“Something needs to be done, because it’s being done all over town, and there’s people that already have enough on their plate that don’t need to be dealing with their buildings, schools, and sidewalks covered in spray paint and tagging,” said Cox.

Although schools are closed, school district staff, including maintenance staff, are preparing for the first day of school on Sept. 5, 2023.