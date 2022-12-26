Six local Parent Advisory Councils (PAC) in Merritt will receive funding from the provincial government to purchase equipment, fund activities, and put on extracurricular events. The funding will benefit schools through School District 58, with two of Princeton’s schools also receiving funds. Schools in Merritt will collectively receive over $30,000 from the Province of B.C.

PACs are the collective voice of parents in their children’s schools, and are officially recognized by The School Act. Through an elected executive made up of parents in the school system, the PAC communicates with their parent communities to discuss issues and offer feedback to the school and the school board. They also organize extracurricular events and opportunities for student and parent engagement. Each school in the Merritt area has an advisory council, along with a district wide PAC (DPAC).

“Learning, fun and growth also takes place outside the regular school curriculum, and parent advisory councils are key partners in keeping students and their families engaged and connected to those opportunities for enrichment,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Community Gaming Grants to PACs and DPACs help fund everything from robotics and photography clubs to playground equipment and chess competitions, strengthening students’ lives and building on their school experience.”

Locally, the list of recipients is as follows:

Bench Elementary PAC: $2940.00

Diamondvale Elementary PAC: $2880.00

Collettville Elementary PAC: $3160.00

Nicola Canford Elementary PAC: $2900.00

Merritt Secondary School PAC: $12,140.00

South Central Interior Distance Education School PAC: $7720.00

SD58 District PAC: $2500.00

In Princeton, which also falls within SD58’s boundaries, John Allison Elementary and Vermilion Forks Elementary will see their PACs receive $2560.00 and $3060.00, respectively. The funding will allow for extracurricular activities for both students and parents, the purchasing of equipment for school facilities, and an increased capacity for holding events. The Herald has reached out to SD58’s PACs for comment on their intended use for the funds.

“The importance of direct gaming funding to parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils is well established,” said Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming.

“This reliable source of funding benefits K-12 students across B.C. by enhancing extracurricular opportunities, while at the same time promoting parent and community involvement. We are grateful for the continued support of this critical funding for youth and value the opportunity to present workshops for advisory councils.”

Community Gaming Grants, the source of the new funding, distributes over $140 million to 5000 different non-profit organizations on an annual basis. More than $11 million of that will go to PACs and DPACs throughout the province this year.

For more information on School District 58’s various PACs, visit www.sd58.bc.ca.