Local physician Dr. Duncan Ross is relocating his family medicine within Merritt.

Ross, who has been practicing for the past 29 years at the Nicola Valley Medical Centre located at 2087 Granite Ave., will be in a new office space starting September 5. The new medical practice location will be within the old HUB building located at 1802 Chapman St.

As of September 1, all his current patients can call 778-661-0355 to book appointments by phone or in person at the new clinic, which is owned and operated by Scw’exmx Community Health Services Society.

Residents without a family physician or nurse practitioner can add their names to the Health Connect Registry online at www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-connect-registry or by calling HealthLink BC at 811.

Those who have registered will be contacted by the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice once a local primary care provider has an opening on their patient panel.