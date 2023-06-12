A Merritt Secondary School student recently returned from the Edmonton 2023 Volleyball Canada tournament with a gold medal from his team’s victory, which came not long after the team claimed silver at provincials.

Tristen Antonenko, a grade 9 MSS student and first year competitive volleyball player, won silver with his team in B.C.’s volleyball provincials tournament earlier this month in Abbotsford, before going on to win it all at nationals in Edmonton just weeks later.

“We are so very proud of Tristen Antonenko being part of the U16 Kamloops Volleyball Team that won gold at the nationals recently in Edmonton,” said Richard Antonenko, Tristen’s father.

“We commend his commitment and hard work up to four times a week to Kamloops, and the numerous travel weekends really paid off. He overcame his fears and has achieved what few athletes get to do. Way to go Tristen!”

Antonenko plays as a part of the Kamloops U16 Volleyball Team, under the banner of the Kamloops Volleyball Association. This year was Antonenko’s first playing the sport competitively, with his previous experience coming from school sports and recreational play of the sport.

The young volleyball player is already preparing for next season, and celebrating his win with this year’s team.