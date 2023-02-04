The new year welcomed in new blessings for Merritt local Cindy Petroczi, winning Treasure Tree’s top prize of $125,000.

Treasure Tree is one of the lottery games available at the local Walmart located on Crawford Avenue. Petroczi is still shocked how one fateful trip to the grocery had given her so much.

“I decided to treat myself to a ticket and was at the store and thought, ‘Holy crap is this real?”

Petroczi was in tears as she immediately called her husband to break the news. The couple were one of the residents impacted by the 2021 floods. They hope to use some of the money towards their recovery while some of her wins will be used towards a vacation.

“I’m so grateful and thankful! This will be so nice after losing things in the flood,” she said.