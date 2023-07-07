by Kerstin Auer —

One chapter just came to an end for local hockey goalie Nathan Van Rensburg as he graduated high school, but it looks like several doors for the next chapter in his life have already started to open.

Van Rensburg spent some time training with the Kamloops Storm earlier this year and was invited by their general manager, who also doubles as GM for the BCSHL (BC Spring Hockey League) U18 Interior Grizzlies team, to play with them during this year’s iteration of spring hockey. Van Rensburg told the Herald he did not hesitate to jump on the opportunity.

“He decided to give me a call and let me know about the opportunity to play for them and I took it,” he said. “Every bit of exposure is nice, it’s good to try and put yourself out there and try to be seen by bigger teams.”

The BCSHL is organized by B.C. Junior ‘A’ hockey teams to give top players in their region the opportunity to develop their skills in front of coaches and scouts from various levels of hockey. By the time the final championship game came on June 25, it was clear that Van Rensburg was in the right place as his team defeated the West Kelowna Warrior U18 team by 5-4 in a shootout to win the league title. While Van Rensburg did not play for the team in the playoffs, he made up for it in their regular BCSHL season, playing 14 games and boasting a .771 save percentage.

His team, the Interior Grizzlies U18, defeated the Island Kings 1 by a score of 3-2 in overtime to advance to the final, where they won the league.

After a big and exciting week last week that included high school graduation and winning the BCSHL final, Van Rensburg is looking toward the future and planning to take a gap year to explore more hockey opportunities.

“I’ve got some interest in teams in the PJHL and from Alberta. I haven’t really picked a team just yet. I’m kind of liking Surrey right now, it’s just a little bit closer to home than Alberta and they’ve got a good organization over there,” said Van Rensburg.

When asked about the ultimate dream, he added: “It would be nice to get some kind of scholarship somewhere in the States. Go to school and play hockey for a school would be the ultimate dream.”